Step by step guide – Tell me about science

12 hours ago Leo Adkins
How to activate the new “Audio Statuses” for WhatsApp.

WhatsApp statuses allow you to share text updates, images, videos, and GIFs that disappear after 24 hours and are end-to-end encrypted. Recently, various improvements have been implemented, including the ability to send voice feedback through status updates.

How to share a voice note in a status update

The process is pretty straightforward, because it’s much like sending any other text status update, only instead of typing, you’ll record a voice note. To do this, you must press the pencil and then the microphone to start recording, if it does not appear yet, do not worry, at the end we will tell you how to get it. Step by step guide:

  1. Open WhatsApp
  2. Go to the Countries tab
  3. Click the pencil icon, the same way you would write a text update.
  4. Click on the microphone that appears at the bottom right.
  5. To finish, release the microphone. You can listen to the audio and if everything sounds good to you, click submit.
Credit: Teach me about science.

Remember that in order to receive status updates from your contacts and for them to receive your updates, you and your contacts must have their phone numbers saved in their phone’s contact book. Also, if your contacts do not have the updated version of WhatsApp that has this new feature, they will not be able to listen to the audio. WhatsApp also gives users more control over their audio recordings, including the ability to listen to or mute a recording before sharing it. The maximum recording time for a voice memo is 30 seconds.

What do I do if I don’t have the option to register?

The ability to share voice memos via status updates is already available to a few lucky beta testers after installing the latest beta from the Google Play Store, and will be rolling out to more users in the coming weeks. This means that the function is in progress, you can simply wait or switch to the beta version of WhatsApp.

How to switch to WhatsApp Beta on Android:

Anyway, you can simply search for “WhatsApp Beta” in Google Chrome. If you cannot do it this way, then do so by following the steps below:

  1. Open a page WhatsApp beta program in the browser. (connection: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.whatsapp/).
  2. Click on the button with the text “Become a tester”.
  3. Go to Google Play, search for WhatsApp and you will see that you can already install the beta version.
  4. Download the application to your mobile phone and that’s it.

Note: If you get a message saying “WhatsApp Messenger tester program has reached the maximum number of testers”, it means that there are no more seats left and you should try again later.

How to switch to WhatsApp Beta on iOS:

One big limitation with Apple is that they only allow 10,000 people to test betas, which means if you try to join, you might not be able to sign up anymore.

  1. If you have an iPhone, you need to download the TestFlight app from the App Store.
  2. Join the WhatsApp Beta with a file Page within TestFlight (connection: https://testflight.apple.com/join/s4rTJVPb).
  3. You can explore the versions available in the TestFlight by clicking here. (connection: https://wabetainfo.com/testflight/).

For the full article on how to install WhatsApp beta on both Android and iOS, check out click here.

Share the science, share the knowledge.

