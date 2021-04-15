Free Fire Codes today, April 15, 2021; All bonuses are free

33 mins ago Leo Adkins

Free Fire It is one of the most popular titles available at IOS and Android devices. The Play de Garena for free It arrives like every day loaded with new reward codes Free. Today, April 15th, we show you which one to pick for fattening your stock without spending a penny.

Free Fire codes for April 15, 2021

  • 3SAG-9JQB-JWYS
  • CONG-RATZ-2MIL
  • S7EA-7G2U-CW94
  • X90B-1SD6-WSFW
  • 3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
  • REYJ-C69-2CEWL
  • 67G8-VDLF-THUJ
  • WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
  • Z1KS-1ET6-43S1
  • FF7M-UY4M-E6SC
  • 5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ
  • 5G9G-CY97-UUD
  • SPEH-GSOL-DTUE
  • LL7V-DMX3-63YK
  • UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
  • 8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
  • 7ZG4-88RU-DDWV

How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes?

As we said at the beginning, Redeem bonus codes Free will allow you to increase your item catalog without making any additional payments. Every 24 hours, the studio publishes its complete list which you must add in the corresponding section of the game. Remember, rewards are linked to your Garena Free Fire ID. Follow these steps to complete the process successfully.

  1. To get started, click this link To access the official rewards portal, it is a must Rewards redemption site.

  2. Now, log in with your Free Fire account from the option you chose: Facebook, VK, Google, Huwaei, Apple or Twitter.

  3. Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to mix up some numbers and letters) and confirm.

  4. When the code you have selected is confirmed, it is enough to wait for it to appear in your account.

Upon completion of the process, you will see a confirmation message within a maximum period of time 30 minutesDon’t despair if you don’t see them right away. These codes are valid for 24 hours from the moment they are posted, so you have a very small margin to not run out of them.

Fountain: Prepare for exams

More Stories

We will soon say goodbye to Xbox LIVE Gold for playing FREE-to-play titles!

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

The mystery of the lights was discovered in Cancun: this is how the asteroid 2021 GW4 was seen

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

The new PS4 bug could render the console obsolete

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Rumor: Resident Evil 9 will be the last numbered installment of the series

1 day ago Leo Adkins

These are all available numbers

2 days ago Leo Adkins

All the news in the first update for the PS5

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

CDMX will safely stimulate tourism

27 mins ago Mia Thompson

Free Fire Codes today, April 15, 2021; All bonuses are free

33 mins ago Leo Adkins

Publicis Group returned to growth in the first quarter thanks to the United States

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Leon is ousted from Concacaf by Toronto

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson

A boat capsizes, leaving at least one dead and 12 missing in Louisiana waters

5 hours ago Cedric Manwaring