Free Fire Codes today, April 15, 2021; All bonuses are free

Free Fire It is one of the most popular titles available at IOS and Android devices. The Play de Garena for free It arrives like every day loaded with new reward codes Free. Today, April 15th, we show you which one to pick for fattening your stock without spending a penny.

Free Fire codes for April 15, 2021

3SAG-9JQB-JWYS

CONG-RATZ-2MIL

S7EA-7G2U-CW94

X90B-1SD6-WSFW

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

REYJ-C69-2CEWL

67G8-VDLF-THUJ

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

Z1KS-1ET6-43S1

FF7M-UY4M-E6SC

5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ

5G9G-CY97-UUD

SPEH-GSOL-DTUE

LL7V-DMX3-63YK

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

7ZG4-88RU-DDWV





How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes?

As we said at the beginning, Redeem bonus codes Free will allow you to increase your item catalog without making any additional payments. Every 24 hours, the studio publishes its complete list which you must add in the corresponding section of the game. Remember, rewards are linked to your Garena Free Fire ID. Follow these steps to complete the process successfully.

To get started, click this link To access the official rewards portal, it is a must Rewards redemption site. Now, log in with your Free Fire account from the option you chose: Facebook, VK, Google, Huwaei, Apple or Twitter. Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to mix up some numbers and letters) and confirm. When the code you have selected is confirmed, it is enough to wait for it to appear in your account.

Upon completion of the process, you will see a confirmation message within a maximum period of time 30 minutesDon’t despair if you don’t see them right away. These codes are valid for 24 hours from the moment they are posted, so you have a very small margin to not run out of them.

