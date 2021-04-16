Free Fire Codes today, April 16, 2021; All bonuses are free

Free FireOne of the most successful games on mobile devices today, it offers new bonus codes every day that are completely free and can be easily exchanged for new creatures for our inventory, as we indicated yesterday with Codes 15. On April 16th, we have new icons available to improve our face stock, without spending a thing.

Free Fire codes for April 16, 2021

5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ

5G9G-CY97-UUD

SPEH-GSOL-DTUE

LL7V-DMX3-63YK

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

3SAG-9JQB-JWYS

CONG-RATZ-2MIL

S7EA-7G2U-CW94

REYJ-C69-2CEWL

67G8-VDLF-THUJ

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

X90B-1SD6-WSFW

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

Z1KS-1ET6-43S1

FF7M-UY4M-E6SC

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

7ZG4-88RU-DDWV

How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes?

As we said at the beginning, Redeem bonus codes Free will allow you to increase your item catalog without making any additional payments. Every 24 hours, the studio publishes its complete list which you must add in the corresponding section of the game. Remember, rewards are linked to your Garena Free Fire ID. Follow these steps to complete the process successfully.

To get started, click this link To access the official rewards portal, it is a must Rewards redemption site. Now, log in with the account Free Fire From your choice: Facebook, VK, Google, Huwaei, Apple or Twitter. Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the Indicated space (Make sure not to confuse some numbers and letters) and confirm. Upon confirmation code That you have chosen Just wait for it to be reflected in your account.

The codes we provided are only available for 24 hours, so it is important that you be quick when redeeming them, otherwise you will lose the rewards. Remember, they are not tokens that activate instantly, but they often take a few minutes to offer rewards.

Fountain: Prepare for exams