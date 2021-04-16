Samsung says it will introduce the “most powerful Galaxy phone.” This is what has leaked

picture : Samsung

“On April 28, Samsung will show the most powerful Galaxy phone so far,” a press release issued by the Korean company said. The latest leaks indicate that they are not referring to a phone, but rather a laptop.

How We assumed, The Galaxy Unpacked event at the end of the month will feature new Galaxy Book laptops and Galaxy Tabs.

Evan Blass, known as @evleaks, has leaked several versions of the Three laptops Which Samsung will announce at the event: Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360, with flip-up screen. As stated by Prof. Galaxy Book Go Based on ARM-engineered Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, which Samsung will bring for sale at a later time.

According to Blass, the new Galaxy Book will be available in a single-screen, 15.6-inch, while the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 will come in 13 and 15.6-inch versions. All models are expected to feature 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake processors (i3, i5, or i7) with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and high-end models can be configured with Nvidia MX450 graphics.

They will have touchscreens with OLED panels, LPDDR4X RAM, SSD, and optionally Thunderbolt 4 and LTE ports. The Galaxy Book, the basic model of the three It can be sold with two USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, a full-size HDMI port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for under $ 1,000. According to the leaks, Samsung attributes a 17-hour battery life to it.

Blass has also leaked an image of the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G tablet, which has a design very similar to its predecessor, with an all-metal body with rounded corners, flat edges and a dual camera module on the back. The new Samsung tablet will have a magnetic charging area on the back for the stylus and AKG speakers.

Blass claims that the new Galaxy Tab S7 Lite has a 12.4-inch LCD and 5G connectivity thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chip. It is rumored to include 4-6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and a massive 7000 mAh battery with 15W wired charging. It is expected to be available in four colors: black, green, pink and silver.

The Galaxy Unpacked event can be followed on YouTube and the Samsung website on Wednesday, April 28 from 10 a.m. ET (9:00 in Mexico City, Bogota, and Lima, 11:00 in Buenos Aires, 16:00 in Madrid).