Free Fire Codes today, April 23, 2021; All bonuses are free

Free Fire Keep issuing your codes Free bonuses On Friday, April 23rd, World Book Day. Garena’s battle royale, which is a worldwide hardware success iOS s Male in appearanceIt allows you to improve and acquire new cosmetics without spending € 1. So we leave you below the icons now available as we did on Thursday, April 22nd with the previous icons. Hurry because it only lasts 24 hours, you know.

Free Fire codes for April 23rd

3SAG-9JQB-JWYS

REYJ-C69-2CEWL

COFFIN-886A-V5GR

FFES-PORT-S3MU

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2

FFBC-LY4L-NC4B

FFBC-C4QW-KLL9

9GJT-66GN-DCLN

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

FF6M-1L8S-QAUY

FFBC-EGMP-C3HZ

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

SPEH-GSOL-DTUE

YUH6-RHOP-TDFZ

FRES-NILM-FAST

SD19-RKJ1-75GR

SDKL-UHG7-GYT9

FTT7-LMDP-FUBE

FBSH-ARE1-0RBU

CONG-RATZ-2MIL





How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes?

Redeeming free bonus codes on Free Fire requires a very simple process. Every 24 hours, their managers publish a list in which they receive the cosmetics at no additional cost after they are refunded. You should keep in mind that these will still be associated with your Garena Free Fire ID. Then we leave you with them.

To get started, click this link To access the official rewards portal, it is a must Rewards redemption site. Now, log in with your Free Fire account from the option you chose: Facebook, VK, Google, Huwaei, Apple or Twitter. Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to mix up some numbers and letters) and confirm. When the code you have selected is confirmed, it is enough to wait for it to appear in your account.

Upon completion of the process, you will see a confirmation message within a maximum period of time 30 minutesDon’t despair if you don’t see them right away. These codes are valid for 24 hours from the moment they are posted, so you have a very small margin to not run out of them.

Fountain: Prepare for exams