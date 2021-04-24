SpaceX launches astronauts for the first time on a used rocket (bearing the crew initials written in soot from the previous flight)

picture : SpaceX

Pictured, we see the four astronauts from SpaceX’s Crew-2 mission who, at the time of writing, are orbiting Earth aboard the Dragon “Endeavor” spacecraft with the goal of docking with the International Space Station.

Thomas Pesquet (ESA), Shane Kimbro (NASA), Akihiko Hoshid (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) and Megan MacArthur (also NASA) wrote their initials on the Falcon 9 rocket he picked up today. Them in space. His fingers are smeared with soot from a previous trip, which is a fact of great importance.

This is the first time that SpaceX has launched a crew of astronauts into space with a used rocket. The B1061 missile flew on the Crew-1 mission, which led to another four people To the International Space Station aboard the Dragon “Resilience” spacecraft. The four astronauts, plus the Resilience spacecraft, are still on the International Space Station, and they will coexist with the Crew-2 mission crew before returning to Earth.

Now NASA Allow SpaceX Choose the propellants you use to launch astronauts on commercial crew program missions. Only if they have traveled more than once, an additional certificate will be required.

The enhanced B1061 vehicle, the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket that carried the four astronauts from the Crew-2 mission into space, successfully landed on the autonomous battleship Of Course I Still Love You in the Atlantic Ocean after launch. The manned Dragon ship is planned to be returned to space on September 15, 2021 for the Special mission Inspiration 4.

As for the Endeavor, in which Thomas Pesquet, Shane Kimbro, Akihiko Hoshide and Megan MacArthur fly today, is also used. May 31, 2020 was used for the mission Dragon Demo Crew 2In which SpaceX first launched astronauts, and made history.

G / O Media may charge you a commission

The four crew members on the Crew-2 mission will spend six months in space. The Endeavor spacecraft is scheduled to dock with the International Space Station on Saturday at 9:10 UTC, 24 hours after launch.

SpaceX’s Crew-2 mission crew

picture : NASA