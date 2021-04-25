Free Fire Codes today, April 25, 2021; All bonuses are free

Free Fire You already have your icons Free bonuses For Sunday April 25th. The popular battle royal Garena, One of the addresses of the moment in hardware iOS s Male in appearanceIt allows you to improve and acquire new cosmetics without spending € 1. Therefore, below we leave you the icons that are already available, just as we did with icons yesterday. You have 24 hours to recover it.

Free Fire icons for April 25th

3SAG-9JQB-JWYS

REYJ-C69-2CEWL

COFFIN-886A-V5GR

FFES-PORT-S3MU

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2

FFBC-LY4L-NC4B

FFBC-C4QW-KLL9

9GJT-66GN-DCLN

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

FF6M-1L8S-QAUY

FFBC-EGMP-C3HZ

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

SPEH-GSOL-DTUE

YUH6-RHOP-TDFZ

FRES-NILM-FAST

SD19-RKJ1-75GR

SDKL-UHG7-GYT9

FTT7-LMDP-FUBE

FBSH-ARE1-0RBU

CONG-RATZ-2MIL





How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes?

Redeeming free bonus codes on Free Fire requires a very simple process. Every 24 hours, their managers publish a list in which they receive the cosmetics at no additional cost after they are refunded. You should keep in mind that these will still be associated with your Garena Free Fire ID. Then we leave you with them.

To get started, click this link To access the official rewards portal, it is a must Rewards redemption site. Now, log in with your Free Fire account from the option you chose: Facebook, VK, Google, Huwaei, Apple or Twitter. Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to mix up some numbers and letters) and confirm. When the code you have selected is confirmed, it is enough to wait for it to appear in your account.

Upon completion of the process, you will see a confirmation message within a maximum period of time half an hourKaito: Don’t despair if you don’t see them right away. These codes are only available for 24 hours after they are posted, so you need to be quick if you don’t want to be without them and their rewards.

