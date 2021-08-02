Free Fire codes today August 1, 2021; All free rewards

free fire Offers new free rewards today. The popular game played by millions of users on devices Android e iOS Today’s offers offer us a new set of free bonus codes, with which we can get new creatures for fighting royale Garena. You just have to redeem the following Free Fire codes for today, domeNS August 1 from 2021Available for players from Spain, Latin America and the rest of the world.

Free Fire Codes for today, August 1

AGF6-333A-6AS2

FFPL-PQXX-ENMS

F2AY-SAH5-CCQH

JUHG-FDSE-DRTG

TJ57-OSSD-N5AP

FEY8-OKMN-BVD1

FDFV-CSAS-EDRF

FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL

FFMC-F8XL-VNKC

FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5

C23Q-2AGG-P9PH





How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes?

The first step is to click on this link to access the official reward portal, the reward redemption site. Next, log in with your Free Fire account from the option you chose: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third Step: Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Finally, once they confirm the code you selected, it is enough to wait for it to appear in your account.

When the process is finished, you will see a confirmation message within a maximum time half an hour: Don’t despair if you don’t see them right away. These codes are only available for 24 hours after they are posted, so you need to be quick if you don’t want to be without them and their rewards.

Free Fire is available for free download (under the form free to play) On the App Store Apple for iOS and google apps If you have an Android phone or tablet. PC users can also try the experiment by following it This tutorial.

source | Prepare for exams