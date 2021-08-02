Zelda: Skyward Sword HD finally fixes the bug that prevented the game from finishing on Wii – Nintenderos

As some of you will surely remember, Nintendo confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword had a major bug that prevented the game from progressing. The problem occurs in the mission hero song where we should get three clips. In theory, this can be done in the order we want, but the fact is that in the original version of the Wii, if we carry out the events in a certain sequence, we will not be able to advance in the story, so there is no choice but to start from the beginning or use a previous save file.

The reason for the situation is the following sequence of events during the Hero Song quest:

1- At the beginning of the mission, go to the Lanayru desert to get the Lanayru area segment.

2- At the Lanayru Mine, talk to Goron Marcogoro.

3- Complete the Thunder Dragon event and receive its song.

4- Before going to the areas of Berkane El Din or Varun Forest, talk to Margogoro again in the mine.

5- At this point, the volcano and forest events will not occur, making it impossible to continue the game.

Since Wii games cannot receive updates and thus debug bugs, to prevent this from happening, Nintendo recommended that you first get Fire and Water dragon songs before going to Thunder. Well, popular YouTube channel Gamexplain wondered if this annoying bug had been fixed in Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, the remastered version for the Nintendo Switch. We leave it below:

You see, Nintendo has fixed this bug in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, so players now no longer have to worry about the order of events and can play quietly, without worrying about having to restart their game or load a previous save file.