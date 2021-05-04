Free Fire Codes today May 4, 2021; All bonuses are free

May come. We leave the spring behind and some changes will come, however Daily bonus codes With the purpose Free Fire Stay daily. Remember that all of them are permitted to us Get rewards Usually this is only available for a day (approx, because sometimes it can be recovered after a little while). For this reason, we recommend that you consult them daily to be able to Use it before it expires Thus expanding our group of Diamond And other useful items for battle royale. Then we leave you with all Reward Codes for Tuesday May 4, Next to method With the purpose Redeem these codes In a satisfactory way.

We also remember that at MeriStation we have some useful pieces from Free Fire Like way Get portions of memory With those who Level up our character for free Or a list Flag symbols To place our profiles and customize them to taste; Do not miss them!

Free Shooting: Bonus Codes for May 4th

  • KLLP-DJHD-DBJD
  • HDFH-DNBH-NDJL
  • NDJD-FBGJ-FJFK
  • VFGV-JMCK-DMHN
  • JCDK-CNJE-5RTR
  • XJDJ-GFVD-FKVH
  • XKDN-98ND-DMNJ
  • CDDF-DGCD-FGTD
  • DJHN-DSBB-BGFR
  • KILO-LOJH-UYOP
  • VFHH-NCBU-SADF
  • SSFF-EGBF-BHFG
  • VDGF-CVBF-DGVD
  • MNHG-OLDU-AXDV
  • JDCJ-FJGG-DSHO
  • DJHD-GSDU-EHJP
  • BMNC-EDHC-SENC
  • KCKD-DXDD-GVGV
  • 3RXG-5T54-4E3E
  • FDDF- VVVF-DCDD
  • JHND-CXSD-DDGF
  • XFDD-GDFG-YYYY
  • EDXX-DSZS-SDFG

How to redeem Free Fire bonus codes

  1. To start, we must get into Free Fire Rewards Site
  2. Then, we will have to log in with the account that we registered in Free Fire, whether it is Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID.
  3. At that moment, a box will appear where we must change the code we want to recover and a confirmation screen will appear.
  4. Finally, we get to the game on the device we prefer and there we can find the bonus in question in the mail section, in the lobby, as shown in the following image.
Free Fire rewards codes on May 4 redeem Skins Diamonds for iOS Android Garena mobile phone

