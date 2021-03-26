Free Fire: Free Reward Codes Today, March 26, 2021

another day, Garena Never fail to make a promise based on the show Daily icons at Free Fire To redeem and Get various rewards. It is not usual for us to know the content of these codes until we test them, so we recommend doing this daily so that we can expand your collection with Diamond And other essential elements of progress on this Battle royaleAnd it already exists Among the most successful Really. Then we leave you with all Reward codes for Friday, March 26th Just like we did yesterdayIn addition to sharing the process of recovering these codes easily.

Free Shooting: Bonus Codes for March 26th

E7SK E1R6 31H1

Y7KS 1ER6 23H1

Y7PS 1HR6 23H4

G4D1126E 4D5S

Y76S 1LR6 56L1

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

FFTI-LM65-9NZB

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

FFES-PORT-S3MU

LL7V-DMX3-63YK

FF6M-1L8S-QAUY

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X

487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

7ZG4-88RU-DDWV

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ





How to redeem Free Fire bonus codes

We must first get into Free Fire Rewards Site Second, we will have to log in with the account that we registered in Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID. A box will appear where we must change the code we want to redeem and a confirmation screen will appear. We get to the game on the device of our choice and there we can find the bonus in question inside the mail section, in the lobby, as shown in the following image.





Evento de Shingeki no Kyojin

As Shakira said: “The time has come, and the walls have fallen off.” Actually, this is Saturday, March 27th Famous titans Shingeki no Kyujin They come to Free Fire to deliver many news in a challenging event with which we can obtain skins for our character, weapons, and much more. Don’t miss it and enter the game Garena to rise to victory and expand your collection!