Free Fire: Free Reward Codes Today, March 26, 2021
another day, Garena Never fail to make a promise based on the show Daily icons at Free Fire To redeem and Get various rewards. It is not usual for us to know the content of these codes until we test them, so we recommend doing this daily so that we can expand your collection with Diamond And other essential elements of progress on this Battle royaleAnd it already exists Among the most successful Really. Then we leave you with all Reward codes for Friday, March 26th Just like we did yesterdayIn addition to sharing the process of recovering these codes easily.
Free Shooting: Bonus Codes for March 26th
- E7SK E1R6 31H1
- Y7KS 1ER6 23H1
- Y7PS 1HR6 23H4
- G4D1126E 4D5S
- Y76S 1LR6 56L1
- 8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
- FFTI-LM65-9NZB
- WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
- ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN
- FFES-PORT-S3MU
- LL7V-DMX3-63YK
- FF6M-1L8S-QAUY
- FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
- 3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
- 5G9G-CY97-UUD4
- QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E
- GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X
- 487P-8ZVG-ZGEA
- FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
- 7ZG4-88RU-DDWV
- UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
- 5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ
How to redeem Free Fire bonus codes
- We must first get into Free Fire Rewards Site
- Second, we will have to log in with the account that we registered in Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID.
- A box will appear where we must change the code we want to redeem and a confirmation screen will appear.
- We get to the game on the device of our choice and there we can find the bonus in question inside the mail section, in the lobby, as shown in the following image.
Evento de Shingeki no Kyojin
As Shakira said: “The time has come, and the walls have fallen off.” Actually, this is Saturday, March 27th Famous titans Shingeki no Kyujin They come to Free Fire to deliver many news in a challenging event with which we can obtain skins for our character, weapons, and much more. Don’t miss it and enter the game Garena to rise to victory and expand your collection!