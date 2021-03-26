The NASA Once again surprised space lovers. On this occasion, he shared new audio translations of three cosmic scenes; These are interpretations from astronomical data obtained by the Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes. This method maps spatial data in a way that users can hear it rather than just display it, while integrating the data in a new way without changing the original content.

Black holes and galaxies

The first substance corresponds to the Chandra Deep Field. This is the deepest X-ray image ever taken, and because the observed field is located in the Southern Hemisphere, astronomers call this area the “South Chandra Deep Field.”

It looks like a place full of stars, but it is actually black holes or galaxies. In this Sunifacin In the dataset, colors toward the red end of the rainbow are heard as lower tones, while colors toward purple are mapped to higher colors. The light that appears bright white in the image is heard as white noise.

The wide range of musical frequencies represents the full range of x-ray frequencies collected by Chandra. When the portion is wiped up, stereo mode for sounds can help distinguish the position of sources from left to right.

The Cat’s Eye Nebula

When a star like the Sun begins to run out of helium to burn, it expels huge clouds of gas and dust. This phenomenon can be seen through spectacular eruptions such as the Cat’s Eye Nebula. In material shared by NASA, you can hear both X-rays from Chandra around the center and visible light data from the Hubble Space Telescope, which show the series of bubbles the star has thrown out over time.

Light farther from the center is heard as louder tones, while the brighter light is heard. X-rays are represented by a stronger sound and visible light data are smoother. The circular rings create a steady, intermittent hum. The ascending and descending notes are part of the radar scanning that passes through the projectiles and jets in the nebula.

Galaxy Whirlpool M51

Messier 51 (M51), better known as The galaxy Whirlpool, as in the previous case, to her Sunifacin It starts at the top and moves radially around the image in a clockwise direction. The radius is assigned to notes of small melodic scale. The sequence begins with sounds of all four types of light, but then travels separately through Spitzer, Hubble, GALEX, and Chandra data.

