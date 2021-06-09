Free Fire: Weekly schedule June 9-15 with incubator discounts, level stores and more

free fireFamous Battle Royale free to play for mobile iOS s AndroidAnd the Gifts What’s new this week through the usual Weekly Agenda, this time, June 9-15 for 2021. Thus, thanks to all these new bonuses and rewards, players will have access to the catalog of new items that will become Available in stock makeup.

This new weekly agenda features a celebration of the summer event beach party, which will begin on June 13. In the meantime, players will have access to discounts: Predatory Ocean, Diamond Royale, Tier Stores, a new co-op item, Incubator discounts, Incubator rewards, and Revolution Legion.

Wednesday, June 9: Opponent: Predatory Ocean

Thursday 10 June: Diamond Royale

Friday, June 11th: Class Stores and Collaboration Item

Saturday 12th June: Incubator discount

Monday 14th June: Incubator Bonus

Tuesday, June 15: Revolution Corps

Don’t miss all about the future collaboration between the Garena title and Kun Street Fighter. The two brands will meet in a battle royale sometime over the next few weeks. through the following Link You can check out his first teaser, which refers directly to the elements of the fifth numbered installment of the Capcom franchise.

Want to keep up with what’s happening in the world of Free Fire? do not worry. Through our department of newsletter You will discover what is happening around you. The most popular content comes from Free Bonus Codes. By replacing it, you’ll be fattening your inventory with things at no additional cost.

source | Garena Free Fire