Free: Xbox gives money to its fans to buy games or DLC

Editorial: the games / Facebook / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / discord /cable

If there is one thing that distinguishes Xbox in recent years, it is that it is a brand that is very generous with its fans. In addition to offering a lot of games and features with Xbox GamePass s PC GamePass He also usually donates money. In fact, that’s what he’s doing now.

What happens is that many Twitter users say they had news that made their day. It turns out that when they opened their Xbox Live, they saw that Microsoft had given them a little credit to use within the Xbox Store for games, downloadable content, or even movies.

On this occasion, users reported that Xbox gave them $5, which is equivalent to 100 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate. It is worth noting that this credit expires on June 30, 2022, so use it as soon as possible.

“Ready for the weekend? We have deposited a $5 gift card that you can use to purchase games, additional content, movies, and apps in the Microsoft Store,” read the message shared by Microsoft.

If you are one of the lucky ones to receive this gift money, we remind you that there are plenty of offers on the Xbox Store that you can take advantage of. Here we leave you some of the best of this week.

And you, did you receive this money as a gift? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link Watch more offers and pre-sales from the world of video games.

Related video: Roundup – Week 20 2022