Gay games are already in 2026: Valencia | Sports

Valencia will host the 2026 Gay Games after beating Munich (Germany) and Guadalajara (Mexico) in the final elections held on Thursday in Brighton (United Kingdom).

After months of preparation and the final presentation of the candidacy for the Federation of Gay Games (FGG), the Valencia delegation managed to impress the judges and became the official venue for these games.

From Brighton, the representation of the Valencia nominee showed, through a statement, his “joy and satisfaction” with the FGG ruling and expressed confidence that Valencia “is a city that lives up to the task of an international event such as the Gay Games”.

“The work behind the candidacy of Valencia to host the Gay Games has paid off and for this we are very proud. However, it must be said that if Valencia was chosen, it is also because of the values ​​it represents”, assessed the city council’s sports advisor, Pilar Bernabé.

“We are a tolerant and inclusive city, a place where everyone, without exception, can enjoy a wide range of cultural, sporting and recreational activities,” he added.

Similarly, the delegation was assured that the FIFA had decided on Valencia “for its ability to host an event of the dimensions of the gay games” and after considering that its infrastructure and sports facilities were of sufficient quality.

Likewise, it was highlighted that accessibility and connections with the city, a commitment to sustainability and green spaces, as well as “the possibilities for personal development that the city offers to all people, regardless of their gender, were also appreciated. Ethnic origin, disability or sexual orientation”, was ensured From the Valencia nomination.

The Valencia delegation were representatives from the City of Valencia, Visit Valencia, the Foundation for Municipal Sports (FDM), Lambda, ADI, the Association of Lesbian, Gay, Transgender and Intersex Professionals and Businesses from the Valencian Community (AVEGAL) and LGTBI + sports clubs Samarucs and Dracs-.

The mayor of Valencia, Joan Ribo, celebrated the city’s election on social networks. “We are in luck! Valencia continues to establish itself as a city of reference for sport and diversity!”

In addition, from the Valencia Council, it has been confirmed that more than 15,000 people will participate in the competition who will compete in 36 sporting styles.