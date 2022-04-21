Tyson Fury retires after fight with Dillian White, won’t wait for USIC-Joshua second winner

Editor’s note: Part 1 of an interview with champion Tyson Fury, where he talks about his future and current boxing, among other topics.

British heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is preparing for what he believes will be his last fight as a professional in the ring.

With a record 31-0-1 and 32 KOs, the English boxer will defend his title for the eighth time when he faces compatriot Dilian White on Saturday at the legendary Wembley.

“I’m not going to go back on my decision. I’m happy with what I’ve done (in my career),” Fury told ESPN Deportes, about whether to face the winner of the rematch between Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KO’s) and Oleksandr Usyk (19-0). , 13 KO’s), would change his mind.

Buy the Fury-Whyte Battle on ESPN + PPV.

“Joshua and Usic have both had the chance to face me in the past. I won’t wait for anyone. I am not ready for matches. I am my character and I do what I want to do. It is the last fight.”

Fury, 33, earned his direct title in 2015 when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko (64-5, 53 KO) by unanimous decision. From there, he defeated Sefer Safari (24-3-1, 22 KO) and Francesco Pianetta (35-5-1, 21 KO), before scoring the first tie of his career against American Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KO). .

2 related

He then defeated Tom Schwartz (27-2, 19 KO’s) and Otto Wallen (23-1, 14 KO’s), to finally defeat Wilder twice, in one of the greatest heavyweight trio of all time.

Fury’s personality and in-ring personality have made her a fan favorite in the United States. “I’m unique, a great talker and (good-looking). I can fight like a warrior,” he said.

Fiore added: “Many Europeans are hard to understand and understand. On the other hand, we are very similar, the British and the Americans, which is why they sympathize with me.”

Although the Englishman insists it will be his last boxing fight, he does look good on “one last event” before saying one final goodbye: facing UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

“Fighting with Nagano is very possible,” he said. “But it won’t be a boxing match…or maybe it will be. I don’t know.”

“It will be my last fight as a professional player. Heavyweight but a special fight. I hope Ngannou (17-3) will remain interested,” he said.

The UFC fighter, a native of Cameroon, retained his heavyweight title earlier this year by defeating Cyril Jean by unanimous decision. This was his sixth win in a row and he could become a free agent once 2023 began. Ngannou was openly critical of the company’s financial management of him.

Regardless of whether the fight will happen or not, Fury is clear about his future away from the Tangled Man.

“Enjoy my life, my wife and my six children. Teach my children respect and manners. And… have fun. I have worked hard throughout my career. I have had 20 years of boxing. It has been a long and happy road,” he said. I am happy”.