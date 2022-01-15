Get this game for your PC absolutely free

If there’s one thing we’re sure everyone loves, it’s the ability to get free games. Whether for Xbox or Our computersWe always appreciate the opportunity to increase our catalog of games for free, and from Xbox Generation we’d like to let you know whenever you find such an opportunity.

On this occasion, we have the possibility to get a completely free title for our PC through IndieGala, a website that is already well known in these parts. So, if you want to know how to get this new and exciting freelance title for free, keep reading.

Get alone on Mars for free with IndieGala

In order to get Alone on Mars for free, all you have to do is follow the link below, log in with your IndieGala account and download the title, it’s that simple.

Alone on Mars – Loading