Google Photos has launched a new tool to manage your storage quota

Through the official blog of The Google The company reminds us that next Tuesday, June 1, the change in warehousing policy Google photos, Which gets into it End unlimited free storageExcept for Google Pixel.

In its statement, Google informed us of four things we should know about the new storage policy, in addition to announcing the New cloud storage management tool for Google Photos.

This is the new tool for managing the share of Google photos

The first thing Google reminds us is that ** All high-quality photos and videos uploaded before June 1st will not count towards Google storage. They will remain free.

The second thing is Google tells us we have a A personalized estimate of how long your storage space can last. Via Next link We can see an estimate based on how often we backup photos, videos, and other files to our Google account storage. According to the company, 80% of users, our 15 GB should last about 3 years.





The third thing is that Google launched the New free tool to easily manage our storage quota Through Google Photos.

Starting today, in the Google photo backup settings, we can see the space occupied by Google Photos, Drive, Gmail & Co., check an estimate of how long the storage will take, buy a storage plan, best of all, save cloud space.





Your new tool will allow us Remove blurry photosOr large screenshots or videos quickly and easily so you don’t clumsily occupy storage space.

Finally, the fourth thing Google is telling us is that from now on It will be easier to understand your storage options. The option for high-quality images is now calledStorage savingsIt’s just a change in the name, and the quality of the photos and videos will remain the same.

Via | The Google