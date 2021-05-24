Microsoft believes it will revolutionize the system user experience

Microsoft revealed earlier this year that it was preparing a “radial visual revamp of Windows”. Through a job offer. A story repeated in recent hours in which those from Redmond made it clear that the changes to the Windows 10 interface that Sun Valley would bring would go beyond a simple aesthetic change: It’s about changing the user experience of the operating system radically Over the past years.

View new work, find out to Newer WindowsAnd the Published by the Interactive Experiences Platform Team The American company, responsible for the Windows user experience and its applications. And it does nothing more than raise expectations about Windows 10 Sun Valley and what might come after this important step.





“Your work will affect the look and feel of Windows – you will help us change the world.”

“Sgroogled.com”: WHEN MICROSOFT LAUNCHES ANTI-GOOGLE ADVERTISEMENTS

“A multi-year journey to revolutionize the Windows user experience platform”

A job offer published by Microsoft.

“The Windows Interactive Experiences Platform (IXP) team is responsible for the installation, display and input platforms on which Windows UX and all Windows applications are built; from the Windows Start menu to Office and through Edge and your favorite Windows applications,” he explains Display Initially.

Windows 10 Sun Valley continues to raise and raise expectations

“We are now on a multi-year journey to revolutionize the Windows User Experience platform by offering the best interactive experiences, showcasing the latest devices. “Keep talking. A message that was supplemented with another offer, now withdrawn, that had an effect on improving interactive experiences in the system. “Your work will affect the look and feel of Windows: you will help us change the world,” he adds.

With this wicker and news about it Windows 10X feature integration into Windows 10, The arrival of a New sourceAnd the New icons a New listings, Beside Various leaksAnd the Windows 10 Sun Valley continues to raise and raise expectations.