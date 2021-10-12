Google sues Fortnite authors for breaking Play Store deal

Google is filing the counterclaim to recover money lost when Fortnite included an external payment method.

The battle between Epic Games And mobile app stores don’t stop, maybe this insistence on the part of my father It is an electronic game led them to More difficult situation. Since Google was accused and criticized at the start of the battle for its famous 30% rate, it ended up being sued by Epic Games. Break the play store agreementYour app store. In this sense, Google’s intentions do not go beyond the economic aspect, because it aims to Get back the money you lost When Fortnite opened its payment methods a few months ago.

Epic Games itself has unfairly affected a Google accountgoogle browserGoogle, like Apple, gives developers the ability to publish their apps in the company’s official store, the Play Store, for as long as they can stay With 30% of the payments User-made in each application. To summarize to a minimum, Epic Games has breached this Agreement by Unlock new payment methods in FortniteWhich allowed Google to disregard 30%, and thus the company considers that “Epic Games unfairly affected itself on a Google account”, as indicated in its lawsuit.

Users choose this store when given a number of channels and apps on Androidgoogle browserMoreover, unlike what happens with Apple, Google repeats it Don’t force developers to publish their apps In the Play Store, since the company’s platform in more open systems allows entry to similar stores. In his words, “They choose this store when they are given a series of channels and apps on Android. Google supports selection from Android itself, Google Play policies, and Google’s agreements with developers and device manufacturers.”

so and After Google criticized its policies in the Play StoreIt looks like Epic Games will have to face the company in a lawsuit, which adds to that Already in progress against Apple for the same conditions. In the past, Google considered buying Epic Games As a strategy to avoid the formation of more judicial problems, but it is clear that This way is rejectedWhich leads us to the counterclaim today.

Epic Games will create an entertainment section to create audiovisual contentOf course, court battles at Epic Games caused earthquakes. Whether in their offices or in the policies of Apple and Google. Since then, in this sense, it has been emphasized that both companies must Opening foreign payment methods in KoreaWhile Apple also You will have to do this in the United States. However, the creators of Fortnite have not been very successful in competitions, since Apple It will prevent them from reposting their star game In the App Store Until all legal formalities are completed.

And perhaps the many wars in the field of video games have led Epic Games to seriously think about creating games Fortnite movie. Since then, as we learned a few hours ago, Tim Sweeney’s company wants to build Entertainment Department To produce audiovisual content, allowing them to expand their brand to other markets. At the moment, the conclusions of all judgments made by Epic Games with its supposed revolutionary movement are still known, but everything points to that There will be no winner.

