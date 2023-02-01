Green Kite, recap January 31: Follow the path of the 2022 C3 E3 ZTF as it passes through Mexico

It will dazzle the green comet and asteroid Osiris-Rex in 2023

Asteroids are rocky celestial bodies that revolve around the sun.; Astronomers can see them through telescopes and according to previous research, they usually orbit in Milky Wayand very close to systems Mars and JupiterWhere is the asteroid belt recorded. the Container He defines them as small rocky bodies, better identified as remnants of the formation of the solar system, which appeared about 4.6 billion years ago, with the collapse of a large cloud of gas and dust. Some of the dust that condensed within the cloud turned into planets. Objects in the asteroid belt never had a chance to join planets, and they are relics from that distant time when planets formed.” Explains the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Asteroids are not round like planets. They have rough and irregular shapes.

– Some asteroids are hundreds of kilometers across, but most are as small as pebbles.

Most of them consist of different types of rocks, but some contain clay or metal, such as nickel and iron.

data! In 2016, NASA launched the spacecraft Osiris Rex To study a near-Earth asteroid called Bennu. After studying Bennu for a few years, OSIRIS-REx collected a sample of dust and rocks from the asteroid’s surface. Now, Osiris-Rex returns to Earth! Your sample container will land in the Utah desert September 2023. Scientists will then collect the container and examine the dust and rocks for clues about how planets formed and life began.