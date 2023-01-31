How to add ChatGPT to WhatsApp and 6 uses you can give it

It is possible to use ChatGPT in WhatsApp, and we are going to give you several tricks so that you can get more benefit from it.

ChatGPT on WhatsApp: All the knowledge of OpenAI’s AI in the palm of your hand

talk to a Artificial intelligence via The WhatsApp It seemed unimaginable just a few months ago, but advances from companies like OpenAI have made it possible. Today, this is already possible Have a conversation with ChatGPT Without having to exit the messaging application, the ability to access All his knowledge As if it were another WhatsApp contact.

God is in a box Is it bot It makes it possible to have a conversation with ChatGPT over WhatsApp. It is a free tool and available in Spanish, which can be started in a very simple and fast way. We’ll show you how to do this, as well as give you several tips Take advantage of ChatGPT knowledge in your day to day

So you can have a WhatsApp conversation with ChatGPT

To start using the bot on WhatsApp, you have to Activate your God In A Box account Through the official website of the bot, following the steps that we will review below.

Open the God in a Box website in your browser and press the “Get Started” button. Click the “Sign In” button and sign in with your Google account. Enter the phone number that you have associated with your WhatsApp account, including the phone prefix for your country. Now you will have to verify your number. To do this, start a new WhatsApp conversation with the phone number God created in a box and send a WhatsApp message:! verification . When you receive the verification message, go back to the browser and touch the indicated button to complete the registration.

That’s it. Now you can Chat with ChatGPT via WhatsApp. Keep in mind that the Android has limits You can only send ten messages per month. Also, you can just send Messages every ten seconds.

6 useful uses for ChatGPT on WhatsApp

Now you have the ChatGPT conversational AI model in your WhatsApp contact list. Only left Put it to good use. Next, we are going to show you some examples that can help you:

Recommendations for movies, books, music and series: Thanks to its huge database of knowledge, and the way it interprets conversation context, you can use ChatGPT on WhatsApp to get content recommendations, such as books, movies, series, and video games. Just make sure to be very specific in your query to get the best result that matches what you’re looking for.

Thanks to its huge database of knowledge, and the way it interprets conversation context, you can use ChatGPT on WhatsApp to get content recommendations, such as books, movies, series, and video games. Just make sure to be very specific in your query to get the best result that matches what you’re looking for. Code samples : If you are a programmer and choke on a program you are working on, ChatGPT can help you. Simply describe comprehensively the type of code you’re trying to write, and let the AI ​​do the work for you.

: If you are a programmer and choke on a program you are working on, ChatGPT can help you. Simply describe comprehensively the type of code you’re trying to write, and let the AI ​​do the work for you. Solving mathematical problems : ChatGPT can also quickly solve mathematical problems or other types of exercises, explaining the process that was followed to find the solution. If the problem is very complex, yes, you should test the solution to make sure the AI ​​hasn’t messed up.

: ChatGPT can also quickly solve mathematical problems or other types of exercises, explaining the process that was followed to find the solution. If the problem is very complex, yes, you should test the solution to make sure the AI ​​hasn’t messed up. Help in the kitchen: With techniques like this, it seems the days of recipe apps are numbered. If you don’t know what to cook, you can ask ChatGPT to recommend you a recipe with the ingredients you have on hand. The next step is for the AI ​​to do the cooking for you.

With techniques like this, it seems the days of recipe apps are numbered. If you don’t know what to cook, you can ask ChatGPT to recommend you a recipe with the ingredients you have on hand. The next step is for the AI ​​to do the cooking for you. Writing letters, emails, and other texts : If you are not sure how to write that email to your boss, or if you want help when writing an academic essay, ChatGPT bot on WhatsApp can help. Again, it is desirable that your inquiry include very specific details about the type of text you want to write.

: If you are not sure how to write that email to your boss, or if you want help when writing an academic essay, ChatGPT bot on WhatsApp can help. Again, it is desirable that your inquiry include very specific details about the type of text you want to write. Play with ChatGPT: By the grace of God in a Box, minigames are coming to WhatsApp. You can ask the AI ​​to “think” about somewhere in the world and give you clues until you discover it. You can also play tic tac toe, “Sink the fleet” or have him create a “choose your own adventure” story.

These are just some of the many uses you can give to ChatGPT in WhatsApp. The bot’s capabilities are the same as those of the original version of the OpenAI model, with the added value of having all of its acquaintances in the same conversation. If you want to discover more examples of making use of ChatGPT, we recommend that you take a look Sites like Cookup.ai.