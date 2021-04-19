Grillo rose in the golf world rankings, after second place at Hilton Head

Argentine Emiliano Grillo is back in the top 100 in the World Golfers’ Ranking (OWGR), having finished second in the RBC Heritage played until last Sunday at Hilton Head, in a competition held by the PGA Tour of the United States.

The 28-year-old golfer from Chaco tied for his American counterpart Harold Farner for second place at the tournament in South Carolina. Resstencia was four strikes behind the champ, as was American Stuart Sync.

In this way, Grillo rose significantly in the world rankings, progressing from 141st to 74th, achieving 67 places. Chaco’s modulus of 1.67 is in the table.

Grillo has reached sixth place in the Punta Cana Open (Dominican Republic) and eighth in Mayacopa-Playa del Carmen (Mexico) this season.

In addition, Fabien Gómez, who is also from the Chaco, lost four places in the seed and is now at 336. Augusto Núñez from Tucuman is 436th, with a score of 0.30.

South America’s best golfer is Chilean Joaquín Nyman, who is ranked 32. Placement setting.

The top ten in the world rankings are as follows: 1) Dustin Johnson (USA) 10.57. 2) Justin Thomas (US) 8.95. 3) John Ram (Spain) 8.84. 4) Colin Morikawa (US) 7.27. 5) Xander Shavili (USA) 7.22. 6) Bryson Deshambo (US) 7.15. 7) Patrick Reed (US) 6.24. Tyrrell (England) 5.95. 9) Web Simpson (US) 5.76 & 10) Patrick Kanlay (US) 5.51.

(Telam)

