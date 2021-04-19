Data in Spain, AstraZeneca vaccine and new strains, live

The fourth wave of Coronavirus has started to take its head in Spain. Surrounding countries such as Italy, France and Germany have fully entered a new wave of Coronavirus

Failure to comply with this accreditation will be subject to “punitive action with the corresponding fine.”

Starting next Wednesday, our country hopes to restore vaccination with AstraZeneca, after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) decided that the benefits outweigh the risks and that it is an “effective and safe” vaccine.

On the other hand, Andalusia last Friday reported the death of one of the three Andalusian patients infected with the Ugandan type of Coronavirus, which does not appear to be more deadly than the other strains.