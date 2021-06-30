Guarded by the golden cup. Enter Eric Sanchez

Andres Gardide was dropped from the Gold Cup.

A grade two injury to his left hamstring will prevent him from overtaking Claudio Suarez this year as the player with the most games in El Tree. Recovery will take four to six weeks.

The ‘Little Prince’ has 166 duels which is 11 for the ‘Emperor’.

El Tree called up Eric Sanchez, Pachuca’s midfielder, another short skilled element, with a good shot from mid-distance and an effortlessly header, despite his 1.67m height.

A guard was injured in training last Saturday in Los Angeles. Coach Gerardo Martino said he will wait until Wednesday to analyze whether to call him up for the Gold Cup. Didn’t have to wait that long.

The goalkeeper will return to Betis for rehabilitation.

The football player dreamed of being one of the three boosters of Tricolor at the Olympics.

He adds four titles in five participations in the Gold Cup, a competition in which he has demonstrated his leadership.

In addition, the CONCACAF championship offered him a rematch immediately after he missed the penalty kick that would have meant the confrontation against the United States in the Nations League final, which could have been decided by a penalty kick.

Guarded is close to turning 35 and is keeping his dream of playing the World Cup for the fifth time.