They are Kate Upton and Justin Verlander, the new investors of Necaxa

22 mins ago Sharon Hanson

I wrote in Sports The

necaxa Live moments of very important change. Aguascalientes have had two very weak years and a group of investors have come to the club to try to bring them back to the top. In addition, two names have been added to the list to try necaxa Look back for the title, which hasn’t been given to you in 23 years.

In recent days, the actress has been announced Eva Longoria, Footballer Mesut Ozilretired basketball players Sean Marion and Richard Hamilton, along with the one who remains active Victor OladipoThey have invested in the foundation, to give it stability and return to the top of Mexican football.

This group of investors already has experience in sports management. Al Tylis has managed professional teams such as DC United in MLS, Swansea City in the Premier League and New Zealand Breakers in Australia.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are the new Necaxa investors
Photo: file

Who are the new Necaxa investors?

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are one of the most famous couples in the world of show business in the United States. They have been together for several years and have been married since 2017.

Kate Upton

She was born on June 10, 1992. She is an American model and actress, best known for appearing in the 2011 Sports Swimwear version. From there, her career took off and she has worked with brands like Guess, Beach Bunny, and Victoria’s Secret.

He married in 2017, with Justin Verlander She became one of the most popular models in the United States and around the world.

Kate Upton is one of the new investors in Necaxa
Photo: Instagram

Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander is a bowler for the Houston Astros, a team with which he was the major league champion in 2017. He was selected in the eight-time All-Star Game and was one of the CY Young winners. In the same year he married Kate Upton. The 38-year-old was born in Mankin Sapot, outside Richmond, Virginia, in the United States.

gka

More Stories

Guarded by the golden cup. Enter Eric Sanchez

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The striking contender who will have River in their first pre-season friendly, with an old acquaintance on the substitute bench

16 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Gonzalo Higuain visited River during pre-season in Orlando: spoke with Marcelo Gallardo and presented a gift T-shirt

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Tokyo 2020 will tighten the Olympic Games arrival protocol after several injuries | Other sports | Sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Tokyo: Japan strengthens health controls at airports

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

A player from the Cuban basketball team defected during a flight layover in Spain

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The Balearic Islands are already on the green list of safe travel destinations for Britons | Mallorca Economy

19 mins ago Mia Thompson

They are Kate Upton and Justin Verlander, the new investors of Necaxa

22 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Management in education, science and technology – the latest breaking news from Guatemala

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

WhatsApp | Does the little face emoji with the tongue out mean | face with tongue | Meaning | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

US bans sale of passenger flight tickets to Belarus

7 hours ago Leland Griffith