They are Kate Upton and Justin Verlander, the new investors of Necaxa

necaxa Live moments of very important change. Aguascalientes have had two very weak years and a group of investors have come to the club to try to bring them back to the top. In addition, two names have been added to the list to try necaxa Look back for the title, which hasn’t been given to you in 23 years.

In recent days, the actress has been announced Eva Longoria, Footballer Mesut Ozilretired basketball players Sean Marion and Richard Hamilton, along with the one who remains active Victor OladipoThey have invested in the foundation, to give it stability and return to the top of Mexican football.

This group of investors already has experience in sports management. Al Tylis has managed professional teams such as DC United in MLS, Swansea City in the Premier League and New Zealand Breakers in Australia.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are the new Necaxa investors

Who are the new Necaxa investors?

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are one of the most famous couples in the world of show business in the United States. They have been together for several years and have been married since 2017.

Kate Upton

She was born on June 10, 1992. She is an American model and actress, best known for appearing in the 2011 Sports Swimwear version. From there, her career took off and she has worked with brands like Guess, Beach Bunny, and Victoria’s Secret.

He married in 2017, with Justin Verlander She became one of the most popular models in the United States and around the world.

Kate Upton is one of the new investors in Necaxa

Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander is a bowler for the Houston Astros, a team with which he was the major league champion in 2017. He was selected in the eight-time All-Star Game and was one of the CY Young winners. In the same year he married Kate Upton. The 38-year-old was born in Mankin Sapot, outside Richmond, Virginia, in the United States.

