Mexico, without fear of facing the United States

The Mexican women’s team fearlessly faces the United States, on the contrary, with all the enthusiasm to stand up to the world champions.

“Playing against this kind of competitor makes you learn a lot, we have to open the picture and never get our arms down. In the end, you do the analysis and you can see what works, I say everything is a process,” mentor Stephanie Mayor commented.

“These are the best matches. We are facing number one, for something the champion team, but we have to play our part because after the result, we seek to learn from them,” added midfielder Rebecca Bernal.

Tricolor will meet Thursday (6:36 p.m.) against Stars and Stripes in Connecticut, in the first of two friendlies between CONCACAF rivals.

“You have to be open and realize where we are and where we are going. What better than being in front of a team like this that gives you the weapons to demand yourself and bring out all those qualities that you have,” stressed Bernal, an entrepreneurial character.

The United States is preparing for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, for which it has recruited the star base that won the 2019 World Cup.

“We have to go in and try to get rid of those skills that they have, we must also suggest, try to counter and take advantage of the weaknesses that they have to go into, without a doubt it will be a very dynamic and challenging match but we have to go in with everything,” the mayor closed.