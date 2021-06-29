The striking contender who will have River in their first pre-season friendly, with an old acquaintance on the substitute bench

River’s rival, former footballer Villarreal, will play in the technical direction

River will play for him The first friendly before the start of the season what are you doing OrlandoAnd the United State, In view of A competitor in the third category of domestic footballAfter the steps he took, Marcelo Gallardo. The match will start at 20 (Argentine time) will be held at the headquarters ESPN World Center Without a TV.

The emergency deduction will be سيكون Palm Beach Stars, whose technical leadership is in the hands of the former Cordoba midfielder وسط Jose Luis Villarreal who was a partner in Game In the millionairefrom where 1993 to 1995 (He also played for Boca, Belgrano, Estudiantes de la Plata, Atletico Madrid and the national team, among others.)

So far, according to tactical tests, the potential team will be with Enrique Bologna, Alex Figo, Paulo Diaz, Javier Pinola and Fabrizio Angliari; Augustin Pallavicino, Enzo Fernandez, Enzo Perez, and Jose Paradella; Matias Suarez and Federico Girotti.

In the wake of this friendly that happened GallardoThe morning training was very hard physically and in the afternoon the team took a break to take care of the energy. When you reach Orlando, campus the band He had planned to play three friendlies which were scheduled to be televised, one before America from Cali And the remaining two from before Barcelona in Guayaquil, But for different reasons Everything has been suspended.

The idea is to be able to repeat another rehearsal before going back to it Buenos Aires , Scheduled next Monday, for you to reach commitment to the rhythm against Argentinians corresponding to The first leg of the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, scheduled for July 14.

In another order, the possibility of departure Bruno Zuccolini, Who is the He received an offer to play in Italy’s second division Loan can be resolved in the next few days.

Meanwhile, the steering wheel Enzo Fernandez Confirmed in remarks to huge river Who doubted his return to the club: “The situation stopped but hey, then the technician made the decision to let him in and I’m glad I was able to talk to him about it“.

“When Enzo called me (Francescoli, director of River) I was happy, and I wanted to be here. I was named after him, because my leg was a fanatic; I’ll take a picture to send to my dadThe player has been added.

The midfielder highlighted his passing defense and justice, because he was able to “take advantage” of it and help him “mature”; He said he felt comfortable playing as the “insider on the right,” a position he used to play for Florencio Varela’s team. “In training, I stand as in defense and always with high pressure. I know the position because I was already playing there in the reserve when the first division players fell., but now I must add more access,” he concluded.

