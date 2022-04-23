Guatemala cites three ‘foreigners’ against Selecta

The invitation of 21 players for Guatemalan Mexican coach Luis Fernando Tina includes three footballers who play abroad.

to choose Guatemala He travels to the United States with 21 football players to face next Sunday in California savior And on April 27 to Mexico in Florida.

Guatemalan coach Luis Fernando Tena’s squad of 21 includes three players who play abroad: goalkeeper Nicolas Hagen, defenders Gerardo Gordillo and Jose Carlos Pinto.

Hagen plays for HamKam in the Norwegian league, Gordillo plays for Gualaceo in Ecuador while Pinto belongs to Tacuary in Paraguay.

Both the friendly matches between Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico are not part of the FIFA-authorized dates for empty duels, so international clubs are not required to loan players to be called up.

The match between Guatemala and El Salvador will be held next Sunday at Paypal Park in San Jose, California, while the match against Mexico will be held on April 27 in Orlando, Florida.

Tina was appointed last December as coach of the Guatemalan national team, and in the first two matches, the Central American team defeated Cuba (1-0) as well as Haiti (2-1).

The Mexican coach aims to be the first coach to lead Guatemala to the World Cup in the senior category, since Paraguay Ever Hugo Almeida achieved this feat in 2011 with the under-20 team that qualified for the World Cup in the Colombia 2011 category.

Guatemala’s list was completed by Cristian Jimenez (Antigua), Carlos Mejia (Antigua), Oscar Castellanos (Antigua), Kenderson Navarro (Santa Lucia Cotzumalguaba), Robin Betancourt (Copan Imperial) and Alejandro Galindo (Copan Imperial).

So are Rudy Barrientos, Jose Mario Rosales, Ricardo Jerez, Moises Hernandez, Jose Morales, Jose Martinez and Pedro Altan, all from the municipality, as well as Stephen Robles, Rodrigo Saravia, Jorge Aparicio, Rafael Lescano and Oscar Santis, all from the contacts.

In the list, the absence of Jesus Lopez, from Mexico Necaxa; Marcos Dominguez from Yarmouk from Kuwait, and Marvin Ceballos (Leon Negros from second class in Mexico).

back to home