Gustavo Vallisela scores FC Cincinnati win in Major League Soccer | Ecuadorians abroad | Sports

The Ecuadorian defender made it 2-1 for his team, which ended a winning streak since last September.

Young central defender Ecuadorian Gustavo Vallisela scored the winning goal with a header That this Saturday he got FC Cincinnati is 2-1 from Montreal Impact, In a match corresponding to the sixth date of the US Professional Soccer League (MLS).

Vallisela, 21 years old He broke the tie in the 86th minute When FC Cincinnati rallied to score two goals in 16 straight minutes, CF Montreal was troubled to claim their first win of the season.

With the match tied 1-1, Vallisela, who made their second appearance in the US Premier League, swapped an impressive long cross with a free kick He was knocked out by Costa Rican defender Ronald Mattarita to finally give Cincinnati a win that shattered his streak of losing streak since last September.

Montreal, who controlled the first 65 minutes, was unable to judge the match And he won the third defeat to stay with a score of 8 points.

After missing many scoring opportunities in the first half, Montreal made it 1-0 in the 56th minute After the young American international Djorji Mihajlovic, 22, hit a cross from Honduras striker Rommel Coyotto.

However, defend Montreal caved in and allowed FC Cincinnati to regain some life. After initially defending a corner kick from Cincinnati, Montreal was unable to clear the ball, which eventually found the Dutch striker’s head. Juergen Lucadia, who finished leveling in the 70th minute.

After a period of sensation of about 10 minutes, Montreal held most of the first half possession He scored his first real scoring opportunity with a shot from the right side by Eric Hurtado, who was saved by Cincinnati goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer of the Netherlands in the 25th minute.

Cincinnati’s best chance scored in the first half came in the 43rd minute When it seemed like the guests scored a goal, but the play was offside. (Dr)