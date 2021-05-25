Halo has a crossover with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate it is official

Leo Adkins
to Rodolfo Leon
05/24/2021 6:26 PM


For years, MA head She was one of the most requested characters by fans to join the widespread cast Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Although the chance of this happening is very small. In the meantime, we’ll have to settle for this amazing crossover that combines the best of both worlds and yes, it’s official.

Through the official account of Instagram from Hello, The following image linking this franchise to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate:

Official-Halo-Account-Shares-A-Crossover-with-Super-Mario-Bros.

We can see all kinds of details in this image, like the name Mario Schiff or Pichtana On the back screen. The reality of the vision Mario Realistic pistol hold is still very strange, but in this art it doesn’t look bad at all. By the way, the person responsible for this work is the artist Picatorchow, Who obviously gave the green light to count Hello To be published.

Even the composer Hello He said he would love to see President President On SmashingAnd the But with only one condition.

