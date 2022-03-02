Hamidi mocked former Chilean football chief Marcelo Bielsa after his dismissal from Leeds United.

(not available)

The Marcelo Bielsa was expelled from Leeds United Caused a cataract of messages in favor of the Argentine coach. However, it also caused an important captain of Chilean football, with whom he had differences in his time as coach of the national team, to ridicule the Argentine. This is Jorge Segovia, the former head of ANFP, who posted acidic sarcasm on his account. Twitter.

“Did they shoot it again? It’s hard to follow because it happens so often,” The leader’s message was in response to a user of social networks, who wrote “Don Jorge Segovia, Marcelo Bielsa is free … just like that …”.

The truth is that The relationship between Jorge Segovia and Marcelo Bielsa did not end in the best way When El Loco led the Chilean national team. The leader took over the presidency of the National Football League after the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and since then there have been several short courses with the coach.

In an apparent disagreement with the administrations of the ANFP businessman, who currently owns Unión Española, Marcelo Bielsa ended up stepping down, also prompted by Sergio Gado’s arrival on the ANFP board. “I can’t work with Mr. Segovia, that’s impossible”The Argentine announced ahead of the November 2010 Afghan National Front elections.

Then Bielsa said: Whoever does not respect democratic processes is a fascist. If I risk becoming a fascist in my exhibition, I must be very careful in what I say (…). The heart of football is the people and Segovia says that the opinion of the people does not matter, and they do not vote, Those who do that are the bosses. So I wonder: Is it really a democracy that does not take into account who are the livelihood of football?

On the other hand, Segovia was not far behind While searching for a replacement, he realized that he had to find a coach who would bring real, not moral, victories to Chile. “There is talk of Bielsa’s business, but what Bielsa has earned, nothing”, shooting. The wound never healed. In fact, after Jorge Sampaoli’s departure in 2016, Loco was tempted by Chile to lead La Roja again, but Rosario turned down the offer.

Currently, 24 hours after class, Leeds United announced to replace him. This is the American coach Jesse Marshall48, who will try to win back a team just two points from the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Marsh is a former United States international midfielder, and previously played for DC United, Chicago Fire and Chivas USA in Major League Soccer (MLS). After his retirement he became an assistant to the US national team, before being appointed as the first head coach of Montreal Impact, also from MLS, in 2012, he was part of the presentation script for the English club.

“Three years later, he was appointed head coach of the New York Red Bulls and led them to the MLS Supporters Shield (the Championship) and was also named MLS Coach of the Year 2015. In 2018, he left the New York Red Bulls as the coach with the most victories in the club’s history and joined RB Leipzig of the German Bundesliga as an assistant to Ralf Rangnick.”

Prior to the 2019/20 season, he was appointed head coach of sister club Red Bull Salzburg and achieved great success, winning the German Bundesliga and Austrian Cup in two consecutive seasons. This led to his return to RB Leipzig as head coach last summer, which was his most recent role prior to parting in December.

The new coach referred to Bielsa, and he did so in terms of praise. “My respect and admiration for Marcelo Bielsa is immense. When I was an assistant in the USA team, it was our first match against Chile, which he was managing. I followed his career and saw from afar what he did. He is definitely a hero here. The way he helped turn Leeds United into a team in the league Excellent excellent.”

“He laid an incredible foundation and now I take charge and try to lead the team to another important chapter in its history. Because one of the things I love is their commitment. Despite the difficult matches, he fought to the end, giving everything he had in every moment,” said Marsh, as As a coach, I define myself as a team that has heart and passion and plays for others with everything they have.”

“My style of play matches what has been done here in the past three and a half years,” he concluded. Bielsa’s success on and off the field will not be easy for the Americans.

