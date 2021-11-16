Harry Potter 20th Anniversary | Will there be a new Harry Potter movie?

On Tuesday, November 16, the popular streaming platform HBO Max announced that it will be releasing in the coming months Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Back to Hogwarts.

This new Harry Potter production will have the cast wherever they are Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe, in Leavesden, England’s famous studios, where the films were filmed and is now on tour for fans of the filming sets.

This means that very soon you will be able to see files Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley at Hogwarts. This may be the first time they’ve seen each other again since filming “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two” ended 10 years ago.

Specifically, the reunion consists of In-depth interviews with the part of the cast and director Chris Columbus, who will invite fans to return to the world of Hogwarts.

In addition to the main trio, this special will feature Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch and Matthew Lewis. and Evanna Lynch, Ian Hart, and others.

When is it first shown?

his retrospective Premieres January 1 with HBO Max in the US. What sounds like a perfect gift for the New Year.

bleary: