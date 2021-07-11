Here’s a plan to fix Hubble and his 47-year-old computer

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

a week after Hubble It will enter safe mode due to a problem with the internal computer. Suddenly, the space telescope that gave us some of the most important astronomical discoveries began to fail. Now NASA has a plan to restore it, if it goes according to the theory.

Photo: Getty Images

.’s payload computer Hubble It stopped its operations on June 13 and automatically entered safe mode. This means the telescope is still working, but it won’t turn on or perform operations until your computer is fixed. It is a precaution that should be taken automatically to avoid further damage.

After nearly a month, Hubble Still without signs of life. For now, NASA’s attempts have been to restart it or replace it with the replacement computer that the space telescope has. In addition, within Hubble There are two identical computers, the second is specially placed there in case the first fails. Which already failed, but there is no way to start the second.

Hubble

Photo: Getty Images

What’s the plan?

According to NASA, they will attempt to run a backup of the Scientific Data Command/Coordination Unit (CU/SDF) Hubble. This component is responsible for transmitting and coordinating commands and data in the telescope and can in principle help activate the computer’s spare memory, thus replacing the memory that is in principle thought to be defective.

NASA reported that last week they tested the procedure in simulations on Earth to see if it was feasible. There is still hope and it can work because the test was successful. And if all goes well, the change in Hubble It can be run during this next week after completing all the corresponding test procedures.

This means that detailed procedures and risk assessments will be conducted before anything is touched on the Hubble, just in case an error occurs and the entire telescope is damaged.

NASA

Photo: Getty Images

In the meantime, Hubble will continue in safe mode and without scientific observations. For more than four decades, he’s been delighted with great photos and making some of the most important observations in the history of astronomy. If the reform is successful, it is expected to be useful until 2040, although James Webb, the replacement, will reach space much earlier.

More Stories

Primeras impresiones de los medios informativos tras probar Nintendo Switch (modelo OLED) – Nintenderos

10 hours ago Leo Adkins

‘The Legend of Zelda’ cartridge breaks record for most expensive sale

18 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp is the option to send high quality photos and videos

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Nintendo laughs at a Zelda flaw: Skyward Sword that it patched for its Switch version – Nintenderos

1 day ago Leo Adkins

This is how you can update your Windows PC to fix a vulnerability called “PrintNightmare”

2 days ago Leo Adkins

They discover why people who live in cold regions are longer than people who live in warm places

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

They put state officials for exercise – El Sol de Tampico

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Here’s a plan to fix Hubble and his 47-year-old computer

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

¿Por qué la Copa Oro se juega siempre en Estados Unidos?

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

FGR rules out persecution of former economy minister الاقتصاد

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Talented Ugandan youth are invited to attend a football show in Spain

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter