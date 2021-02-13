Hernan Crespo has been announced as the new coach of Sao Paulo

The Sao Paulo On Friday, it was announced that the former Argentine player had been appointed as his new coach Hernan CrespoWhich comes from the victory over the defense and justice bench in his country after its conquest South American Cup And she signed the contract for the next two seasons.

Historic scorer for AlbicelesteThe 45-year-old signed a contract with Tricolor de Morumbí until the end of 2022, as the Brazilian club announced in a statement titled “Welcome”.

“After making a technical, careful and somewhat judicious evaluation, in which we consulted with different professionals, we understand that Hernan Crespo It fits perfectly with what we think of him Sao PauloThe club president declared, Julio CasaresIt is quoted in the statement.

To the leader, Crespo “He has a very successful history, he was a great athlete and a very promising coach. We will have a captain with a winning mindset and DNA Saopaulino“. Valdaneto, Where he is nicknamed by his resemblance in the game to his fellow countryman Jorge ValdanoIn 2012, he was stuck with Parma and in the following years trained as a coach.

His career as a coach started in the lower classes of Italian football He later returned home to drive to Banfield, then to Defense and justice, In January of last year. With Falcon he won a race South American Cup After defeating 0-3 in Lanos, Also from Argentina.

Born in a town FloridaAnd the Crespo Breaking as a player in the lower categories than River Plate, But he quickly made the jump to Italian football, where he became an international superstar, with spells across Parma, Lazio, Inter, Milan and Genoa.

He also defended colors Chelsea English. Crespo will now face the challenge of returning Sao Paulo to the title track. The last time Sao Paulo team won a race The Brazilian League was in 2008 And the Libertadores, In 2005.

Will replace Brazilian Fernando Deniz, Who was fired earlier this month, amid a crisis in results and although the team still had options to fight for him Brazilian championship.

Since then he has directed staff, on a temporary basis, to Marcus Fizzoli.

At the same time, the exfutbolista rayChampion with Brazil in the 1994 World Cup in the United States, He resigned from the position of sporting director of São Paulo. Ray was one of the architects to reach Danny Alves’ international Brazilian team Juanfran Torres Spain.

According to the local press, Crespo He was also inclined to lead the Chilean team, but eventually chose the Brazilian club. With Crespo Juan Branda (technical assistant), Alejandro Cohan, Gustavo Sato (physical coaches), Gustavo Nebuti (goalkeeper coach) and Tobias Cohan (performance analyst) will also attend.