The Panamanian driver will race at the Sebring International Circuit in the United States

Professional Panamanian pilot, Oscar Teran, is preparing to participate in the Sebring International Racecourse to be held in Florida, United States from February 19-21.

The major professional motorsports event is part of the Trans Am American road racing series and is looking for the best racers in the area.

Panamanian will see excitement with the Breathless Pro-Racing Team in TA’s class of cars powered by brutal V-8 engines over 850hp that emit this iconic roar found only in Trans Am, and the TA remains a truly unique class and an example of what a designer racing car can do. Specifically performed on a pure racing platform.

Oscar Teran made his karting beginnings in 1997 when he was 16 years old, achieving his first runner-up in his second year and a first championship in 2000. Then, in 2002, he ventured into the circuit races at Rio Hato, achieving that in his first year to be Rising Champion of the Year and National Champion of the Super Tourism category in 2003. In 2004 he made his international debut at Formula Renault in Mexico 2000. Later, in 2005 he managed to be champion of the GT3 Costa Rica – Panama Challenge event and in 2007 it won the National Championship in the category GT1.

In 2015, he entered the Trans AM Series (USA), and competed in two races.

From its beginnings to the present, Oscar Terán has achieved multiple championships and runners-up in motorsport.

Professional achievements

Champion 125cc shifter. Karting class (Panama, 2008)

NACAM-FIA Karting Class 6 Hours Endurance Champion (Panama, 2008)

Champion and track record TAG 125cc. Karting class (Panama, 2009)

3er lugar Easykart (Venezuela, 2009)

GT1 Runners-up at Central American Championships (2010)

FIA America’s Award Winner – Best Driver (2010)

16th place in Easykart 2011 World Championships (Castelletto, Italy)

Winner of the Costa Rica 3 Hour Race (Costa Rica, 2012)

COS Award Winner – Best Driver (Panama, 2014)

Test driving Lamborghini Gallardo with the MIK Corse team, achieving the best lap time of the day (Vallelunga circuit, Italy, 2014)

Runner-up shifter 125cc. Karting class (Panama, 2015)

Trans Am Series – 2 races / 6 playoffs at Daytona (USA, 2015)

Winner of the inaugural race of the Panama Raceway (2016)

GT1 Panama International Circuit Champion (2017)

GT1 runner-up at Panama International Circuit (2018)