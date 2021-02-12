The opposition leader is confronted by the police in Uganda

Police in Uganda confronted the presidential candidate from popular opposition on Thursday Bobby wine During a press conference, Wayne said that officers fired tear gas and bullets when they collided with his car.

Reporters in attendance saw a policeman take Wayne out of the car while he said he was not violating any law.

He said, “They don’t even allow me to stand on the side of the street.” “Please don’t embarrass the country.” In the end, he was allowed to finish his session with the press and leave the site. Wayne spent the day of the campaign, during which he said 23 members of his team had been arrested.