Rafael Nadal and Daniel Medvedev come out stronger and advance to the third round of the Australian Open

Spanish Raphael Nadal (2) And Russian Daniel Medvedev (4) They were promoted as the main candidates to win the title, after beating the American with ease and high-level tennis. Michael Moh And for Spanish Roberto Carpalis Baena, Respectively, in the second round of the Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal advanced to the third round after beating American Michael Moh 6-1, 6-4, 6-2, Having again provided a working, less powerful serve, to avoid a back annoying, great backhand, and after receiving a “comb” from a fan who ended up being kicked off the field.

The accident happened in the tenth game of Group Two when Nadal’s scoreboard looked 5-4 in favor. The fan in question was fired from Melbourne Park After completing the point, but not before devoting more “combs” to the Spanish.

The Spaniard did not slow down after the accident, resolving that match, and the second group, by means of three direct aces that worked to put more ground between them on the scoreboard.

Served average 180 kilometers Hourly rate and came to implement some of the services that came close to 200 kilometers per hour During the first heat it closed 6-1 in less than half an hour, after switching the two breakout points in his favor.

In the final set, tennis player Manacor terrorized Mmoh’s service at the scoreboard He wore a two-way tie, After switching a new break point with a right-wing intern raised a standing ovation despite the time approaching midnight in Melbourne.

Memo, who holds an American and Australian passport despite his birth Saudi ArabiaHe got a fresh break that ended his lost hopes of surpassing the 2009 champion after the final 6-2.

Nadal saw his move to the third round in Melbourne Park for the fifteenth time and was able to keep the accumulated number of losses in the second round matches on the banks of Yara to zero.

He came out alive again, as he identified himself after overcoming the first round, despite the discomfort on his back that prevents him from taking one hundred percent of his potential, and he will have more time to find a solution that makes him regain the good feelings he lived during the period before season.

His opponent in the third round will be the British Cameron Norrie, Who commented on him at a press conference that he would “be the first high-level competitor” and that he is “an experienced player in the ring.”

His compatriot Roberto Karbliss was unable to defeat the hardness of Russian Daniel Medvedev (4) after losing 6-2 7-5 6-1 in the second round of the Australian Open.

The ATP Finals champion finished a new game without conceding a set and certified his pass to the third round for the third year in a row to get a little closer to what would be his first Grand Slam title, after stumbling in the only final. a ‘Major’ against Nadal at Flushing Meadows (USA) in 2019.

The Russian favorite will face the Serb in the third round Philip Krajinovic (28) who overtook the Spaniards Pablo Andogar

Greek Stefanos Tsetsipas (5) He was in serious trouble after defeating the Australian and inviting him to the championship in a marathon match Thancy Cookinakis 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1, 6-7 (5) in a match that lasted four and a half hours.

Tsitsipas was on the verge of pushing the consequences of bypassing the match point when the showdown for the referee was seen in the fourth set.

However, his competitor Cockinakis It showed why he was called to be one of the great Australian promises ten years ago, and despite having been out of the ring for nearly a year due to various injuries, he was about to be surprised at Rod Laver Stadium.

The Greek signed his presence in the third round of his first ‘senior’ of the season for the third year in a row, in what was his fourth appearance in Melbourne Park.

His next opponent will be Swede Mikael Yemer, after winning four sets from his second-round clash against 17-year-old Carlos Alkaraz.

The seed Fabio Fonini (16) fought a big duel between the Italians in the second round against his compatriot Salvatore Caruso, with a score of 4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 and 7-6 (12), which led to an angry verbal debate between the players. You request the presence of Supervisor Andreas Eagle to make peace.

Funini harshly reprimanded his opponent throughout the final set for his luck sending so many balls down the streak at crucial moments, so Caruso addressed the winner at the end of the match and told him his urgent complaints were in the final leg of the accident.

Both players, stubborn with their different viewpoints, continued to verbally negotiate the same way Caruso left John Cain’s stadium with supervisor Andreas Eagle who separates the players peacefully to prevent the problem from getting worse.

With this victory, Fonigny won for the fourth consecutive year his pass to the third round, where he will face Australian Alex de Minor (21) next Saturday.

For his part, the Spanish Feliciano Lopez returned from the Italian Lorenzo Sonigo (30), after winning 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 and 6-4, and he will face the young Russian Andrei Rublev (7) in the third round of the Australian championship Open.

The man from Toledo finished the match exhausted after three hours and twenty minutes of heavy fighting under the 32nd degree set by the thermometer all morning in Melbourne Park.

He explained in a press conference after commenting on his decision to leave his wife at home with their newborn son to extend his legend: “It is a gift that gave me life to be able to participate in the third round of Grand Slam.” As a player, more tournaments with these characteristics are played consecutively.

The Spaniard also became the first player since then Ken Rosewall In 1978 to enter the third round of prof Big Slash Strikes With 39 years old.

His next opponent will be Russian Rublev, who is experiencing the sweetest moments of his career after winning the ATP Cup last week and beating his first two rounds in three sets.

The Australian also overcame the second hurdle in Melbourne Park as the best player. Alex de Minor (21) Karen Khachanov (19) Russian, Italian Matteo Berettini (9) and the Norwegian Casper Rudd (24); Croatian Borna Koric (22) was eliminated.

The share of the tennis players ranked for the third round was completed by South African Lloyd Harris and the American