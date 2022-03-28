Hints about the mysterious new Xbox app have been found in the Microsoft Store
Rumors and leaks about it X-Box They do not stop and continue to give players something to talk about, who are constantly finding clues about what news the brand will bring in the future. Now, it has been discovered thanks to a well-known leaker, Tips for a mysterious new Xbox app in the Microsoft Store, Its purpose is not yet known.
Via Twitter, the well-known Microsoft Store leaker Lumia Updates, image with the supposed new Xbox app, with a very interesting graphic. Although something can be felt with the logo, The leaker says he is completely unaware of what the new app is all about, So you have no more information on this topic.
What would the new Xbox IP addresses look like?
As we can see in the image, the new Xbox app was published by the leaker, who found it hidden in the Microsoft Store under the name “Unnamed Project”. Despite this incident by Microsoft, many comments and rumors are directed at it The new platform for Game DVR could be, More focused on managing it. The rumors started across social networks, but Agiornamente Lumia says he has no idea what it is.
Exciting new news has been discovered on Xbox, with a new app coming to Microsoft Store. If the company puts the app in the store, that means it It should not be too far from being announced and published to the public, So there should be news in the coming weeks.
