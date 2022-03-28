WhatsApp will stop working on some Android and iOS smartphones as of March 31, and here is the official list

WhatsApp has again updated a file Privacy Policies This means a New wave of iOS and Android smartphones that won’t have WhatsApp support As of March 31, 2022.

The smartphones that will get old are the ones that have very old versions of mobile operating systems. Specifically, WhatsApp states that devices must have Android versions 4.1 or higher, iOS 10 or higher, or KaiOS 2.5 or higher. Those smartphones with previous operating systems They will stop getting WhatsApp service It starts next week ending in March.

Smartphones left without official WhatsApp support

WhatsApp does not mention exact models of smartphones that remain without official support in them Your websitebut Other sources quote a List of 19 smartphones that will lose access to WhatsApp From March 31:

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy XCover 2, Galaxy Core

LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus L3 II Duall, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus F3Q, Optimus L3 II Dual E435

ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956

Sony Xperia M

Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D2

iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE

WhatsApp states on its support page that users of smartphones with operating systems incompatible with the messenger will receive constant notifications to indicate it and, therefore, if possible, update their devices to continue with official support.

Along with this update, WhatsApp has also added other new features to its policy: any account that is inactive for 120 consecutive days will be automatically terminated, and procedures with modified versions of the messenger will become stricter, automatically canceling the accounts of users who make use of any of these apps. The latter also applies to the use of two WhatsApp numbers on the same smartphone.

