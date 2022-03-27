WhatsApp | How to add a person without dialing their number | Applications | Smartphones | nda | nnni | data

The WhatsApp It has a series of functions that few know. Although feedback is expected in messages, there is a very useful tool that you won’t have to ask someone for the number. It’s all about scanning a QR code and here we explain how to use it.

Where is it located? With this tool, you will never have to ask someone’s cell phone number to add them to them The WhatsApp . It will be enough if the application can access your camera and that’s it. Follow this recommendation from MAG.

How to add someone on WhatsApp without a number

To do this, you must enter WhatsApp.

Then click Settings.

In this section you will see your name, and next to it you can see some kind of QR code.

The QR code will now open.

This way you can add someone using the WhatsApp QR code. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

At that time, you just have to tell your friend to do the same move.

Now you just have to click on “Scan Code”.

Then scan the other person’s code and voila.

The conversation or message board will open.

This way you can chat normally with this person without any problem.

how to add someone on whatsapp

You can add contacts via The WhatsApp Or your phone book. These are the steps to follow:

Click New chat > ​​Options > Add new contact.

Enter the contact name and phone number > click save.

The contact should automatically appear in your contact list.

Can strangers contact you on WhatsApp?

Whatsapp is integrated with the address book on your phone. So if a stranger wants to add you to his Whatsapp account, you need to share your cell phone number with that stranger first, then he can add you to his address book and within 2 minutes your name will be visible on his Whatsapp messenger.

How can someone get your WhatsApp number?

Hackers can access your WhatsApp data through various means, such as via WhatsApp on the web or by registering your number on another device. WhatsApp cannot work on two phones at the same time, but hackers, if they register your number on another device, can easily access all your conversations, including personal conversations, portal notes. India today.

How do you clean cell phone slots?

What you need to do is to take some pieces of putty and install them in different slots of your mobile phone. It is important not to apply too much pressure to the putty to prevent it from sticking to the inside. It is enough to pass it a little so that dirt sticks to it, and it determines the location xataka.com.

How to clean the speaker from the mobile phone?

Using a soft-bristled brush, with consistent but not too strong strokes, can help us remove dust and dirt. Try to use the shallow part of the brush, rather than trying to push the bristles deeply into the speaker holes, so as not to damage the mesh and website details. xatakamovil.com.

HOW TO TYPE FASTER WITH GBOARD

First, make sure you download the app gboard Google keyboard, make it default and if you already have it, check if there is no pending update.

Google keyboard, make it default and if you already have it, check if there is no pending update. Now, open the app and enter the “Dictionary” section.

The next step is to click on the option labeled “Personal Dictionary” > “Spanish (US).

Here you will click on the plus (+) icon located in the upper right corner.

Two fields will appear that you have to fill in, at the top write for example: your cell phone number (989-989-989), and in the second I will write “number” or “my cell phone”.

Finally, save changes by pressing the back arrow.

The trick to turn your smartphone into a spy microphone

First, make sure that the Voice Access app is installed. To get it quickly click here Download it from Google Play Store Android .

Download it from Google Play Store . Now, enter “Settings” or “Configurations” of your device Android you can locate it with a gear wheel icon.

you can locate it with a gear wheel icon. Click on the section called “Accessibility” and then on “Installed Services”.

Here you will activate “Voice Access” and you will give it all the necessary permissions so that it can work, you do not need to worry, it is completely safe.

The next thing is to move the notification bar and click “Voice Access”, check the “Detect commands when the screen is on” box and click “Continue”.

