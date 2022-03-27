one of the platforms instant message Most used every day by millions of people The WhatsAppThe tools and functions it contains are many and with each update new functions are added.

One such function is strength. Transfer conversations, which you can use for business issues, data storage, etc. We tell you how you can save, backup or send these chats to another contact, so take a note.

WhatsApp, so you can transfer and mail chats. Photo: Pixabay



How to download and send WhatsApp chat

Users of this platform have the option to save it in the cloud and send it to your email or to one of your contacts who also use WhatsApp. This feature is similar to Backup, but they are not the same.

To transfer WhatsApp chat to another phone, follow these steps:

Go to Whatsapp

Enter the conversation you want to transfer

Click on the three dots that appear in the top right

Select the “More” option

Select “Export Chat”

You will have to choose whether you want to download the files (it will take longer) or no files

Now you can send it to a contact, upload it to the cloud, or mail it

One advantage is that this functionality is available for both Android or iOS phones. It can be very useful in case there is important information in the chat and you need to share it.

WhatsApp is a platform that is constantly being updated, which means adding new functions and tools so that users can enjoy them, without having to expose their personal data by having to turn to third-party apps.

