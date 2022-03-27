Android | Why don’t you put your cell phone on vibrate mode | vibration | Applications | Smart phones | nda | nnni | data

The cell phone They currently have a series of features that their users demand, such as a better camera, long battery life and even much faster charging. However, there is one detail that is always better to disable: the vibrator.

Surely you have set Android cell phone On vibrating So that your notifications or calls you receive are not heard. However, it can cause you to be left without your mobile device when you need it. That’s why here in mag We will give you a series of recommendations.

WHY YOU SHOULD NOT PUT YOUR ANDROID CELL ON VIBRATION

The first detail that you have to take into account is that when vibration is activated on your cell phone, it uses more battery as opposed to having it with sound.

This tiny component of a smartphone may require more resources to be able to vibrate.

On the other hand, you can select the silent mode in case the battery runs out so that it does not run out quickly instead of choosing the vibrator on your Android phone.

On your Android phone, you can also choose the vibration level. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

You can also choose how strong the vibration you want on your device. It is better to choose the shorter vibrations so that there is not too much energy drain.

If you have your cell phone with a good battery, it’s a good idea to have a sound mode, although you should turn up the volume if you are on the street.

What is the Quick Share function in an ANDROID phone?

With the Quick Share function, you can quickly share photos and videos.

To do this, simply press the button by swiping down in the notification bar.

When enabled, you can choose whether you want to share documents with your friends, contacts, or a specific person.

At that moment, Quick Share will ask you for the photo or video you want to share.

Once selected, just wait for the photo to load on your cell phone and go to your partner’s photos.

Best of all, despite the heavy weight, you can scroll through photos and videos quickly, in seconds.

How to clean the cell phone slot?

by location xatakamovil.comWhat you have to do is take some pieces of putty and stick them in the different slots of your mobile phone. It is important not to apply too much pressure to the putty to prevent it from sticking to the inside. It is enough to pass it a little so that dirt sticks to it.

