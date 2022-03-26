tik tok | TikTok Voice Trick to Read Transcripts of Your Videos | Android | iOS | Applications | Smart phones | technology | trick | wander | effect | OS | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game
In recent weeks, various content creators from tik tok They have posted videos where the texts he wrote were read by a male voice known as “TikTok Voice”, however, many users still don’t know how to add this effect, which has become very viral due to the above mentioned app, so this time we will teach you the steps in detail So you can do it.
Steps to put TIKTOK audio in your videos
- First, make sure of it tik tok You have no pending updates in the Android App Store or iOS App Store.
- Now, open the above-mentioned app of Chinese origin and tap on the plus sign (+) or “Create” icon at the bottom.
- Here you will add one video or recording.
- When everything is ready, several options will appear below, among them: “Sounds”, “Effects”, “Text” and “Stickers”, click on the third option.
- Write whatever you want, but try to have good grammar so that the sound is tik tok Read it without a problem.
- Finally, click once on the text and three options will be displayed, choose the one that says “Text-to-speech”.
Ready, now your texts will be read aloud tik tokYou can even tap the text again to set the length of the text in your video, plus it also allows you to cancel the audio without having to delete what you’ve written.
Tik Tok’s voice does not come out, what do you do?
Many users have been frustrated because after following the steps we previously taught you, the Text-to-Speech option does not appear, but there are two effective solutions for that which we explain below. Take note.
- Try uninstalling and reinstalling the app.
- Change the language of the application to English, to do this, enter your profile and touch the three lines icon located in the upper right corner.
- Here, find the “Language” > “Application language” section and access it.
- Finally, select “English” and “Done” or “Save”.
