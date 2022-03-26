WhatsApp: Trick to add someone without asking for their number

Today we will tell you step by step how you can add someone The WhatsApp Without asking for his number, keep reading to learn how to do it without problems.

If you want to add a person on WhatsApp without having to ask for their number, then you should definitely use this the trick right Now.

WhatsApp Messenger is an extension Implementation Meta-owned smartphone instant messaging.

If you think you are an expert on WhatsApp, you probably don’t know this trick.

Although the answer is expected to arrive in the letter through emojiQR code scanning is a very useful tool and you don’t need to dial someone’s number.

It is worth noting that with this tool you can add a person to WhatsApp without asking for their mobile number.

All you need is access to the camera, that’s it, so follow the recommendations below.

To do this, first of all, you have to enter the popular messaging application WhatsApp.

Later, you have to click on Settings and in this section you will see your name, and next to it you can see some kind of QR code.

Now the QR code will open and at that moment you just have to tell your friend to do the same.

Now you just have to click on Scan code and then scan the other person’s code and that’s it.

You will open the chat or panel to send messages, this way you can chat normally with that person without any problem.

On the other hand, it is worth noting that this application allows you to send and receive messages over the Internet, as well as photos, videos, audios, audios (voice notes), documents, locations, contacts, GIFs, stickers, calls and calls.

Also, WhatsApp automatically integrates with your address book, which sets it apart from other apps because you don’t need to enter a password or PIN to access the service.