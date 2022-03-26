They discovered a secret in Windows 1.0, 37 years after its release

Photo : Jeff Christensen / Connection ( Getty Images )

Nearly four decades later, an intrepid digital archaeologist has discovered an ancient secret buried deep within Windows 1.0. It is located around a Easter egg (or Easter egg) is simple, but may have been impossible to find in the past.

How do you report? computer gamesLucas Brooks is a big fan of Microsoft’s graphic operating system, Windows. Brooks is often seen tweeting about various things he found in older versions of Windows, including Easter eggs. He recently discovered a never-before-seen secret in Windows 1.0 RTM. RT Stands for “Manufacturers Edition Release”). This is a list of credits, with the names of all the people who helped create Windows 1.0, and it can be found hidden inside the bitmap file.

It should be noted that by hiding this already encrypted data inside the bitmap file, the developers essentially made it impossible for anyone in the past to discover the secret credits. This is because, according to Brooks, the tools required to extract the bitmap file from a file Northeast (new executable file format) It was not present when Windows 1.0 was released. And even if someone manages to extract the bitmap, they won’t be able to discover the additional encrypted data hidden in the file.

While Brooks was able to reverse engineer this secret, leading him to discover the credit list, they still haven’t figured out how to access the Easter egg directly in Windows 1.0 without hacking. It is believed that there is a series of keystrokes in Windows 1.0 that will open the list of secret credentials. This is how it works on everyone Newer versions From an operating system that also has hidden credits and similar secrets. But at the moment, no one could find out.

G/O Media may get commission

You may recognize one of the names in the newly discovered credits. Co-founder and President of Valve, Gabe Newell, appears in the Easter egg because this company worked. Newell left Microsoft in 1996 with Mike Harrington to create Valve and begin work on its first game, half life. I wonder how it went…