WhatsApp starts letting you send files up to 2GB

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

Image of an article titled WhatsApp begins to allow sending files of up to 2GB

picture: ink drop (stock struggle)

The WhatsApp Keep adding more mission And the improvements to your messaging app, and the latter is sure to come in handy for students and professionals who use the platform for more than just chatting with family and friends, and need to share multiple files easily and without having to use another app.

Namely, the messaging platform has cStarting to enable sending of files up to 2GB in size, far exceeding the previous sending limitor from 100 megabytes only. At the moment, the new version is available exclusively for Argentina, although users from Argentine soil will be able to send these large files to other users anywhere in the world.

In my first tests, I was able to send a file that was about 600MB in size and another over 1.3GB in size.

screenshot: Eduardo Marin / Gizmodo.

According to a WhatsApp statement, and as reported by Nation, they chose Argentina for this important test because of the number of users in the country, which is a large enough number without being huge as in Brazil, for example, that the app can test this functionality and so on. You know how people will use it.

To use the new charging feature it is necessaryOr search for the file from the “Document” option when sending a file within a chat or group. It is not possible to send a photo or video directly, but from the “Document” it is possible to search for images, videos, text files or even compressed (ZIP) files and send them to other users.

The new file sending limit is available to WhatsApp users in Argentina from their Android devices, iPhone, or even on WhatsApp Web and desktop. It is not known when the functionality will be enabled for the rest of the world. [via[vía[عبر[víaNation]

