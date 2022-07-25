Historical! Kimberly Garcia puts Peru in the list of the top 10 athletics championships in the world

For the first time in history, Peru finished in the top 10 in the World Championships in Athletics by adding two gold medals thanks to the impressive performance of Kimberly Garcia, who climbed to the top of the podium in the race walking the 20 and 35 kilometres.

In the medal table, at the end of the Oregon World Athletics Championships 2022, Peru appeared in seventh place, surpassing powers such as Canada, the United Kingdom, Poland, Japan and the Dominican Republic.

Team USA won 13 gold, 9 silver, and 11 bronze medals. It comes behind three countries with 10 miners: Ethiopia (4-4-2), Jamaica (2-7-1) and Kenya (2-5-3). In the previous edition of Doha 2019, the United States topped the table with 29 medals (14-11-4), followed on that occasion by Kenya with 11 (5-2-4) and Jamaica again in third place with 12 medals. (3-5-4).

Kimberly became the first national athlete to become a two-time world champion.

García took his first gold on Friday the 15th by taking first place in the 20 kilometers (1:26.58) and last Friday’s second discus took the 22nd in 35 kilometers (2:39.16) with the third best mark in history. .

The player, born in Huancayo, is scheduled to arrive from US soil tomorrow at 00:37 on the flight that took her from Dallas.

Eugene 2022 World Cup Final Medal Table: Total gold, silver and bronze 1- United States 13 9 11 33 2- Ethiopia 4 4 2 10 3- Jamaica 2 7 1 10 4- Kenya 2 5 3 10 5- China 2 1 3 6 6. Australia 2013 7. Peru 2 0 0 2 8- Poland 1 3 0 4 9- Canada 1 2 1 4 . Japan 1 2 1 4 11- United Kingdom 1 1 5 7 12- Norway 1 1 1 3 13. Dominican Republic 1 1 0 2 . Grenade 1 1 0 2 . Nigerian 1 1 0 2 16- Belgium 1 0 2 3 . Sweden 1 0 2 3 . Uganda 1 0 2 3 19. Brazil 1 0 1 2 . Germany 1 0 1 2 . Italy 1 0 1 2 22- The Bahamas 1 0 0 1 . France 1 0 0 1 . Kazakhstan 1 0 0 1 . Morocco 1 0 0 1 . Portugal 1 0 0 1 . Diameter 1 0 0 1 . Slovenia 1 0 0 1 . Venezuela 1 0 0 1 30- Netherlands 0 3 1 4 31- Lithuania 0 1 1 2 . Ukraine 0 1 1 2 33- Algeria 0 1 0 1 . Burkina Faso 0 1 0 1 . Croatia 0 1 0 1 . Greece 0 1 0 1 . India 0 1 0 1 . South Korea 0 1 0 1 39- Spain 0 0 2 2 40- Barbados 0 1 1 0 . Czech Republic 0 0 1 1 . Israel 0 0 1 1 . Philippines 0 0 1 1 . Puerto Rico 0 0 1 1 . Switzerland 0 0 1 1