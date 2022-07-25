La Jornada – Duplantis, the world record for pole vaulting

Eugene. Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis improved his world record by posting 6.21 meters to win the gold medal at the 2022 Eugene World Championships, the only title missing from his record.

Globalism Duplantis signed another feat by jumping that incredible mark, one centimeter surpassing the record he set in March when he won gold at the World Cup, but on an indoor track in Belgrade.

Less than a month ago he jumped 6.16 outdoors in the Diamond League in Stockholm.

The Olympic champion had already left his rivals behind and won the title, but he capped his performance with another performance that would put the final touch on the first World Cup that was held in the United States.

The stands at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, erupted with glee and the ecstatic Duplants celebrated the achievement with a spectacular somersault.

The American Christopher Nielsen won the silver medal, as in the Tokyo Olympics, and the Filipino Ernest John Obien took the bronze, both with a jump of 5.94 meters.

At the age of 22, Duplantis added his first world gold to the show in which he has already taken the European and World Indoor Championships (2022) titles.

After improving the world record in the semi-finals of the 100-meter hurdles with 12.12 seconds, Nigerian Toby Amosan grabbed the title by stopping the clock at 12.06 and was not validated as a record due to strong winds (2.5 m/s).

Jamaican-British Anderson took the silver (12.23) and Puerto Rican Camacho Quinn, the Olympic champion in Tokyo, took the bronze (12.23).

German Malaika Mihambo won the long jump title (7.12 metres), ahead of Nigeria’s Issei Brome (7.02) and Brazil’s Leticia Oro Melo (6.89).

Norway’s Jacob Ingbrigtsen won the 5,000-meter race, followed by Kenya’s Jacob Krupp (silver) and Uganda’s Oscar Shlemo (bronze).

Luis Grijalva, of Guatemala, placed fourth, the best result in history for his country in this competition for an undocumented immigrant who grew up in the United States and was twelfth in the Japanese Olympics.

The runner is one of hundreds of thousands of people who came to the United States without documents as children, known as ‘Dreamers’, and can only survive under the restrictions of the DACA program, which does not allow them to obtain citizenship.

US Olympic champion Athing Moe also won the 800m with a time of 1:56.30, the best time of the year, beating Britain’s Kelly Hodgkinson and Kenya’s Mary Mora.

French Kevin Mayer in the decathlon and the 4 x 400 relay for the women’s and men’s stars and stripes team until his country confirmed the top of the medal table with 33 metals, 13 gold, 9 silver and 11 bronze, followed by Ethiopia (4-4-2) and Jamaica (2-7-1 ).