Honduran national team, led by coach “Pulillo” Gomez, seeks to beat Colombia, led by Reinaldo Rueda

In the morning hours, the Honduran national team, led by coach Hernan Dario Gomez, arrived at Ramon Velida Morales (Honduras) airport to fly to the United States, where he will play a friendly match with the Colombian national football team.

For this encounter against those led by Reinaldo Rueda, who qualified for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa with Honduras, “Pulillo” Gomez called up only local footballers, with the exception of Figueroa, who was left without a club in the United States. After playing several seasons with the Houston Dynamo.

The Honduran representative has left San Pedro Sula for Fort Lauderdale, Florida (USA), where she will be joined by its veteran captain, Mayor Figueroa.

Finally, there were 17 players called up for this match that will allow the team to prepare for their future commitments on January 27 and 30 in San Pedro Sula against the teams of Canada and El Salvador, respectively, of the eight-sided CONCACAF (Union North, center). America and the Caribbean Football Association) for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, where the last was with only three units.

Goalkeepers: Luis Lopez and Edric Menjivar.

Defenders: Mayor Figueroa, Junior Garcia, Franklin Flores, Wisdom Quay, Omar Elver, Denil Maldonado.

Midfielders: Kervin Arriaga, Juan Delgado, Diego Rodriguez, Jacques Jean Baptiste, Jorge Alvarez, Edwin Rodriguez, Jose Mario Pinto.

Forwards: Ivan Lopez, Marco Assetono and Eddie Hernandez.